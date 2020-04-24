Govt had $17.7 bn in outstanding loans from RBI

Govt had $17.7 bn in outstanding loans from RBI in week to April 17

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2020, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 17:56 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

The Indian government had 1.35 trillion rupees ($17.70 billion) in outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended April 17, the central bank said on Friday.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The central government had 1.11 trillion rupees in outstanding loans in the previous week, according to the RBI's weekly statistical supplement.

State governments had loans worth 8.28 billion rupees from the RBI in the week ended April 17, compared with 3.62 billion rupees in the previous week.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
loan
Debt

What's Brewing

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 