Govt had 65.96 bln rs outstanding loans from RBI

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2019, 18:05pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 18:19pm ist
Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Reuters file photo

The government had 65.96 billion rupees ($964.20 million) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended June 28, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had 16.61 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended June 28, compared with 1.63 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

