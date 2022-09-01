Govt hikes domestic crude, windfall profit tax

Govt hikes tax on domestic crude, raises windfall profit tax for diesel, ATF exports

The decision was taken at the fourth fortnightly review by the finance ministry

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 01 2022, 03:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 03:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

The government has hiked the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 13.5 per litre and that on jet fuel exports to Rs 9 per litre.

The levy on domestically-produced crude oil too has been increased by Rs 300 per tonne to Rs 13,300.

At the fourth fortnightly review, the government raised the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 13.5 per litre from Rs 7, while on ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) exports, it was hiked to Rs 9 per litre from Rs 2, according to a finance ministry notification issued on Wednesday. 

