Must handle loan repayment cases with sensitivity: FM

Govt instructed banks not to take harsh action against borrowers in cases of loan repayment: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said this while making an intervention during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on a question related to repayment of loans taken by small borrowers.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2023, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 20:54 ist
Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said both public and private banks have been instructed that harsh steps should not be taken when it comes to the process of loan repayment and that they should handle such cases with sensitivity.

"I have heard complaints about how mercilessly loan repayments have been followed up by some banks. The government has instructed all banks, both public and private, that harsh steps should not be taken when it comes to the process of loan repayment and they should approach the matter with humanity and sensitivity in mind," she said.

Business News
Loans
Nirmala Sitharaman

