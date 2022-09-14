Govt looks to regulate vehicle resales; dealers to require licences: Report

The government is planning to regulate and monitor the resale of vehicles. Platforms that engage in such business will need to notify authorities about the process they employ for sales.

Additionally, intermediaries - online or offline - will have to register with state transport departments. The resellers will be issued a licence for their business, which can be revoked if it is found that they are violating rules.

Read | Centre plans to make seat belt alarm system mandatory for automakers, says Nitin Gadkari

“It will be mandatory for all used car or bike dealers to notify authorities about any vehicles they intend to resell. A used vehicle dealer will also have to register their organisation with the state transport department,” an official told The Economic Times, adding that the move is intended to protect consumers.

Once a vehicle has been registered for sale at a dealership, the dealer will be solely responsible for any untoward incidents.

Until now there was no system to list vehicles in the hands of resellers while they await a new buyer. The government has also taken note of multiple instances where official records are not updated after a vehicle is sold.

“Previous owners of vehicles are often rounded up by law enforcement authorities or issued challans for violations committed by the new owner of these vehicles," the official told the publication.