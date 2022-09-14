Govt looks to regulate vehicle resales

Govt looks to regulate vehicle resales; dealers to require licences: Report

Intermediaries - online or offline - will have to register with state transport departments

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 14 2022, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 14:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The government is planning to regulate and monitor the resale of vehicles. Platforms that engage in such business will need to notify authorities about the process they employ for sales.

Additionally, intermediaries - online or offline - will have to register with state transport departments. The resellers will be issued a licence for their business, which can be revoked if it is found that they are violating rules.

Read | Centre plans to make seat belt alarm system mandatory for automakers, says Nitin Gadkari

“It will be mandatory for all used car or bike dealers to notify authorities about any vehicles they intend to resell. A used vehicle dealer will also have to register their organisation with the state transport department,” an official told The Economic Times, adding that the move is intended to protect consumers.

Once a vehicle has been registered for sale at a dealership, the dealer will be solely responsible for any untoward incidents.

Until now there was no system to list vehicles in the hands of resellers while they await a new buyer. The government has also taken note of multiple instances where official records are not updated after a vehicle is sold.

“Previous owners of vehicles are often rounded up by law enforcement authorities or issued challans for violations committed by the new owner of these vehicles," the official told the publication.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vehicles
Business News
Automobile

What's Brewing

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

 