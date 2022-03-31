Cos to get record rates as gas prices more than doubled

Govt more than doubles natural gas price; ONGC, Reliance to get record rates

The rate paid for difficult fields like deepwater will rise to $ 9.92 for April-September from $6.13 per mmBtu

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 31 2022, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 18:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

The government on Thursday more than doubled the price of domestically produced natural gas for the six months beginning April 1 on the back of a spike in global energy rates.

The price of gas from regulated fields of state-owned ONGC and Oil India Ltd will rise to a record $6.10 per million British thermal unit from the current $2.90, according to a notification issued by the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

The rate paid for difficult fields like deepwater will rise to $9.92 for April-September from $6.13 per mmBtu, it said.

