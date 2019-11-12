Govt mulls clearing Air India's Rs 22k cr dues: Report

Prior to putting up the airline for sale to vendors , the government is likely to pay Air India's Rs 22,000 crore worth dues, senior government officials told ET.

As an effort to decrease the loan burden for the probable buyers, the government is also planning to do away with the Rs 15,500 crore worth capital debt. This brings the loan amount down to Rs 20,000 crore.

“We are discussing ways to reduce these dues, which the airline owes to oil companies and various airport operators, among others,” said a senior government official who did not want to be identified, told the Economic Times.

Air India's revenue during 2018-19 was Rs 30,000 crore, according to the report. The officials told the daily that if the airline's debt was reconstructed and brought to its revenue, prospects for a better offer would improve.

“We expect about Rs 15,000 crore to come from the sale of properties. Also, a better balance sheet would fetch a premium for the airline. A better balance sheet would easily fetch more than the annual revenue of Air India,” said the official to the daily.

The official, however, said the floor price for Air India has not been finalised.

Air India has a total of about Rs 60,000 crore in arrears, of which, the government has taken on Rs 29,400 crore. This leaves about Rs 30,600 crore on its books, the report said.

In addition to this, the airline also has Rs 22,000 crore in other liabilities.

Now, the total debt amount breaks down to be:

Rs 12,500 crore as aircraft loans

Rs 5,500 crore for Airbus aircraft due in 2030-31

Rs 7,000 crore as bridge loans for six Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which are planned to be refinance

- according to the report.

This brings the remaining debt amount to Rs 12,500 including the other liabilities, post the capital debt clearance. If the advance booking tickets are added, it comes to about Rs 20,000.

According to the report, another official said that the documents for Air India’s sale may be delayed further and not come out by the end of this month.

A committee of secretaries headed by the Cabinet Secretary discuss Air India's debt proposals. Then, the proposals are approved by a panel headed by the Home Minister Amit Shah, which is likely to meet this month, according to reports.

In 2018, investors refused to bid for a 76% stake in the national carrier. This led to the debt reduction strategy to ease the situation and profitable for both parties, according to the report.