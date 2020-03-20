Govt mulls late repayment of loans for MSMEs to tide over coronavirus impact

COVID-19: Govt mulls late repayment of loans for MSMEs

PTI
  • Mar 20 2020, 19:06 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

The government is mulling measures like allowing late repayment of loans by the micro, small and medium enterprises to support the sector amid the coronavirus outbreak, sources said on Friday.

"We have discussed various things including fiscal support... some kind of deferment to ease the whole thing. The issues related to GST were also discussed," said an official after meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here.

Senior officials from the union MSME ministry met the Finance Minister here and suggested various measures to help the country's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector tide over the present crisis.

The industry is facing major disruptions in the supply chain owing to the coronavirus outbreak amid weakness in consumption demand.

