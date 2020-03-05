Govt okays YES Bank bailout plan by SBI

The government has approved the bailout plan for the embattled private sector lender YES Bank. The bailout would be executed at minimal share price during mid-March.

According to multiple sources that have worked on the deal, a consortium of banks will bailout YES Bank, which has been unable to raise much-needed funds till now.

According to the plan, a consortium led by SBI would buy the shares in the bank at the minimal possible price from the shareholders. This will provide a much-needed lifeline to the lender, three sources close to the deal told DH.

"The plan has been okayed by the government. The announcement in this regard is on cards", sources added.

The plan, on which government, RBI and SBI have been working for a month now, would be executed most likely by mid of March. According to the earlier plan, the RBI and SBI were supposed to be in a wait and watch mode till March 31.

"They (shareholders) will lose whichever way it goes," a source said.

In the case of YES Bank, after co-founder Rana Kapoor exited the shareholding of the bank, the majority stake is controlled by retail investors now -- holding 48% stake in the bank.

Crisis-hit YES Bank had delayed its Q3 results amid depletion of CASA ratio, the stress in corporate loan book and bulging contingent liabilities. While the contingent liabilities are double of bank's balance sheet size, according to September filing, the total exposure to shadow lenders and developers -- who are caught in a cash crunch -- stood at 11.5%.

A Credit Suisse Group AG note in April marked Yes Bank out as the lender with the largest proportion of outstanding loans to large stressed borrowers, including Anil Ambani group companies, Essel Group, Dewan Housing Finance Corp. and Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd.

After the news of the bailout broke, the shares of YES Bank surged by 25% to Rs 36.75 after touching an all-time low in the morning session of trade.