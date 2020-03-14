Govt raises excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre

In an early morning exercise, the Centre Saturday hiked the excise duty and cess on petrol and diesel each by Rs 3 per litre with an immediate effect.

The hike has been done under the head – special additional excise duty (SAED) – which allows the Centre to keep entire accrual with itself, without sharing the same with states.

The cumulative hike of Rs 3 per litre on both fuels includes a road cess of Re 1 a litre.

The move comes after global crude prices fell to $35 per barrel from $65 per barrel in the past week. This is the steepest hike in excise duty in the recent times.

The excise hike is the first since last July, when the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had increased the duty on two transport fuels by Re 1 each.

India imports about 80% of its oil requirement. The decline in prices of crude oil, at a time when India faced an acute consumption and demand shortage, had fueled hopes that the government will pass on the benefit to consumers by slashing the rates on the two transport fuels.

However, the shortage of revenues on tax and non-tax front has compelled the govt to hike excise duty.

Petrol and diesel, till now, attracted an excise duty of Rs 17.98 per litre and Rs 13.93 a litre respectively.