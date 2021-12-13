Govt to follow auction route for coal block allocation: Coal Minister Joshi

Defending the government's decision to auction four coal blocks located near the Singareni Collieries Company Limited in Telangana, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that it is being done according to the policy adopted by the Centre.

"The NDA government is following the auction route to allot coal blocks. The UPA regime policy of allocation route is not being followed. Even for the allocation to states...notice of inviting application is done. Arbitrarily we are not doing it," Joshi said while replying to Congress member N Uttam Kumar Reddy who raised the issue in the Zero Hour.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Congress member N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the government should cancel the decision to auction the four coal blocks located within an existing public sector undertaking Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

While demanding the government to allot these coal blocks to SCCL, the Congress MP claimed that 50,000 SCCL workers are on a strike right now causing a loss of Rs 120 crore a day.

Dubbing strike was state-sponsored, Joshi said, “the statement from the member is far from the truth.”

SCCL is a Government coal mining company jointly owned by the state government and the central government on a 51:49 equity basis. The company meets the coal requirements of thermal power stations of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

