Govt to issue BPCL EoI in next few days

The government will come out with the expression of Interest (EoI) inviting bidders for the privatisation of BPCL within a few days, a senior official said on Sunday.

The Cabinet in November had cleared strategic sale of oil marketing and refining firm Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL). The government currently holds 53.29 per cent stake in the company, and at prevailing market prices the share sale would fetch about Rs 60,000 crore to the government. The Investor roadshows for BPCL sale was conducted in December in the US, London and Dubai.

“We have got quite a good response (BPCL roadshow). We will come out with EoI very soon and then investors can engage with us through the formal process. The BPCL EoI will be issued within few days,” DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.

The proceeds from BPCL stake sale will accrue to the government in the next fiscal beginning April 1.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has been set a huge target of Rs 1.20 lakh crore to be mopped up through CPSE stake sale in next fiscal. Another Rs 90,000 crore is to come from the sale of government equity in banks and financial institutions. In the current fiscal, the government has missed its budgeted disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore by a huge margin.