GSK reports Q4 profit, sales beat Wall Street estimates

GSK on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit and sales forecasts helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix.

The London-listed drugmaker, which executed a long-scripted overhaul of the business with the spinoff of its consumer health unit last July, reported an adjusted profit of 25.8 pence per share on sales of about 7.4 billion pounds ($9.11 billion).

Analysts were expecting 21.2 pence per share on sales of about 7.1 billion pounds, company-compiled consensus estimates showed.

($1 = 0.8120 pounds)