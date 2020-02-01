GST collection crosses Rs 1.1 lakh cr in January

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2020, 00:12am ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 00:12am ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection crossed Rs 1.1 lakh crore mark in January, sources said.

This is in line with the target set by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey after high-level meetings with senior officials of the tax department.

In January, domestic GST collection was around Rs 86,453 crore. Around Rs 23,597 crore was collected through IGST and cess collection, the sources said.

These are provisional figures, they added.

