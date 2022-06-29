GST Council defers tax on casinos, lottery

GST Council defers tax on casinos, lottery

The council will meet again in the first week of August to decide on the issue

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 29 2022, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 17:36 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 47th meeting of the GST Council, in Chandigarh. Credit: PTI Photo

The GST Council on Wednesday deferred decision on levying a 28 per cent tax on casinos, online gaming, horse racing and lottery pending more consultations with stakeholders, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

A group of ministers headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been asked to consider submissions of stakeholders again on the valuation mechanism and submit its report by July 15, she told reporters here.

The council will meet again in the first week of August to decide on the issue, she said.

A two-day meeting of the panel considered a report of the GoM but deferred a decision as Goa and some others wanted to make more submissions.

The GoM had recommended that online gaming should be taxed at the full value of the consideration, including the contest entry fee paid by the player on participating in the game.

In cases of race courses, it had suggested that GST be levied on the full value of bets pooled in the totalisators and placed with the bookmakers.

It also recommended that no distinction should be made on grounds of game of skill or game of chance for the purpose of the levy of GST and should be taxed at the highest rate of 28 per cent.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

GST
GST Council
Lottery
Tax
Business News

What's Brewing

You can now take a tour of Ladakh in helicopter

You can now take a tour of Ladakh in helicopter

Mumbai, Bengaluru most favoured by foreign students

Mumbai, Bengaluru most favoured by foreign students

Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1

Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

A spelling reform for Kannada

A spelling reform for Kannada

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

 