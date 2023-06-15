GST Council may discuss appellate tribunal, online gaming in July 11 meeting

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, the apex decision-making body for indirect taxes in India, is likely to take up several long-pending matters including, levies on online gaming and finalising the operational framework of appellate tribunals, in its meeting to be held on July 11 in the national capital.

This will be the 50th meeting of the council, which is chaired by the Union Finance Minister and has representation from all states. The first meeting of the council was held on 22-23 September, 2016. The Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017.

“The 50th meeting of the GST Council will be held on 11th July, 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi," the GST Council said in a tweet on Thursday.

Official sources said the council is likely to decide on the operational framework for setting up of the GST Appellate Tribunals. The constitution of the GST Appellate Tribunals (GSTAT) has been pending for long. It was envisioned to be set up immediately after the implementation of the GST regime in 2017.

In its previous meeting held on 18th February 2023, the GST Council accepted the recommendations of a group of ministers with some modification to set up a GST appellate tribunal in each state. As per the decision taken by the council in its 49th meeting, there will also be a national appellate tribunal based in New Delhi.

In the upcoming meeting, the council is likely to decide on the operational framework for setting up the appellate tribunals.

Other key issues that are likely to dominate the GST Council’s agenda in the 50th meeting are levies on online gaming, casinos and horse racing. At present, online gaming is taxed 18 per cent for skilled games without betting and 28 per cent on games of chance, such as betting and gambling. A group of ministers has recommended a 28 per cent GST rate on all the earnings from online gaming, casinos and horse racing.