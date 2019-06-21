GST Council meet defers rate cut decisions

Bolstered by an emphatic win in national elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-headed GST Council abstained from taking any decision on rate reduction on automobile or white goods in order to boost demand amid concerns of an economic slowdown.

However, the Council asked a panel to look into the issue of lowering taxes on electric vehicles and their chargers.

Sources said the tax reduction on various items ranging from automobiles to cement and other consumer items could have meant a revenue hit of Rs 35,000 crore to the exchequer, exerting further pressure on the upcoming Union Budget on July 5.

Sitharaman's first GST Council meeting, however, took some important decision on ease of living for people, including extending the tenure of the anti-profiteering authority by two years.

Anti-profiteering authority was set up in 2017 for two years to deal with complaints by consumers against companies for not passing on GST rate cut benefits. It has passed 67 orders in various cases and complaints still keep coming in.

Also, it extended the date for filing annual returns under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime by two months to August 30, he said, adding the one-form new GST return filing system will be applicable from January 1, 2020.

The Council, which is headed by the Union Finance Minister and comprises representatives of all states and UTs, also approved an electronic invoicing system and e-ticketing in multiplexes.

The council approved imposing a penalty of up to 10 per cent on entities not passing on benefits of GST rate cuts to consumers.

Briefing reporters after the 35th meeting of the Council, Revenue Secretary A B Pandey said it has been decided to allow the use of Aadhaar by businesses to register with GST-Network.

Finance Ministers of Karnataka, Telangana and Mizoram were not present in the meeting.