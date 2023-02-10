GST Council to decide cement tax rate after expert study

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will decide whether to cut tax rates on cement after an expert team submits its recommendation, the chairperson of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said on Friday.

The fitment committee, which looks at the impact of rate changes, will meet to discuss and finalise its report on the lowering of a 28 per cent GST rate on cement and submit it to the council, the chair, Vivek Johri, said.

The GST Council, which is the final authority on such matters and is chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on February 18.

Johri said the agenda of the Februray 18 meeting is yet to be finalised.

"The finance minister has said the 28 per cent GST on cement needs to be discussed," Johri told reporters in New Delhi.