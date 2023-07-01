GST officers bust 304 syndicates over fake ITC claims

GST officers bust 304 syndicates involving Rs 25k cr fake ITC claims

Currently, 1.39 lakh businesses are registered under GST, launched 6 years ago on July 1, 2017.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2023, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 19:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

GST officers have busted 304 syndicates involving 9,000 fake GSTINs and input tax credit (ITC) claims of Rs 25,000 crore in the ongoing drive against bogus firms, CBIC chairman Vivek Johri said on Saturday.

The chief of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) flagged that only 40 per cent of the corporate income taxpayer base is registered under Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Currently, 1.39 lakh businesses are registered under GST, launched 6 years ago on July 1, 2017.

Speaking at the GST Day 2023 event here, Johri appealed to the business to get registered under GST and said the department is conducting an outreach programme to make businesses aware of the benefits of GST.

The Centre and state tax officers are conducting a special two-month drive to identify fake businesses registered under GST for the purpose of claiming ITC fraudulently and defrauding the exchequer.

In the ongoing drive, officers have identified 304 syndicates involving 9,000 fake GSTINs (GST identification numbers) and bogus ITC claims of Rs 25,000 crore, Johri said.

He said the department is using advanced data analytics, and adopting a non-intrusive approach to nab evaders.

"I warn those who continue to do this that we come at them with very heavy hand...we want a larger but clean taxpayer base so that honest taxpayers are protected," Johri said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
GST

Related videos

What's Brewing

In a first, West Indies fail to qualify for Cricket WC

In a first, West Indies fail to qualify for Cricket WC

King Charles awards ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director

King Charles awards ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director

Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November

Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured

First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured

 