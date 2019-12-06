GST Stakeholder Feedback Diwas on Dec 7

Central and state authorities will organise a nationwide GST Stakeholder Feedback Diwas on Saturday to gather feedback on the new system for filing returns.

The system will be introduced from April 1, 2020.

The focus will be on assessing the ease of compliance and uploading of the new returns so that traders do not face any difficulty when the returns are made legally mandatory, according to an official statement.

These feedback sessions would be attended by all prominent chambers of commerce and industry and other organisations representing taxpayers and tax practitioners and compliance managers, it said.

"The tax officers shall be available to handhold the taxpayers and assist them in trying out the new returns. This is the first time after the introduction of GST that taxpayer consultation is being done on such a large scale," it said.

On November 16, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had invited some GST taxpayers, chartered accountants and tax practitioners to assess first-hand the response to the various GST returns, especially the new returns to be introduced from the next financial year.

"Several useful suggestions were also received. This initiative by the finance minister was widely welcomed by the entire tax fraternity and hailed as a step in the right direction for greater transparency in tax administration," it said.

Accordingly, it said the finance minister decided that such interaction with stakeholders should be replicated nationwide on Saturday to get a much larger feedback on the new return system.