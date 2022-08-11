Gucci, Tag Heuer start accepting payments in crypto

Gucci, Tag Heuer start accepting payments in crypto

The companies join luxury label Balenciaga, fast food chain Chipotle, airline major Emirates and more in accepting cryptocurrencies

  Aug 11 2022, 08:59 ist
  updated: Aug 11 2022, 14:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Italian luxury fashion house Gucci and Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer now accept payments in cryptocurrencies in the United States.

Both companies tweeted that they now accept ApeCoin via BitPay for purchases.

"Now accepting @ApeCoin payments via @BitPay, select Gucci boutiques in the USA expand the range ofcryptocurrencies available for in-store purchases, yet another step in the House's exploration of Web3," Gucci said in a tweet.

"Now, you can not only flex your @BoredApeYC #NFTs with style on the #TAGHeuerConnected Calibre E4, but you can also buy your watch with @ApeCoin! @BitPay #crypto #blockchain," Tag Heuer wrote in its tweet, adding that it will only do so in the United States.

The companies join luxury label Balenciaga, fast food chain Chipotle, airline major Emirates and more in accepting cryptocurrencies, an unregulated digital currency known for its volatility, as a payment option.

