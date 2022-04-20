Gupshup acquires conversational AI provider AskSid

Leading conversational messaging platform Gupshup on Wednesday announced that it has acquired conversational AI provider AskSid to strengthen its AI-powered conversational solutions for e-commerce, retail and consumer goods industries.

Bengaluru-based AskSid's full-stack AI solution including the Retail AI brain, strengthens Gupshup's customer experience (CX) offerings and will help make the entire shopping journey — across pre-purchase, purchase and post-purchase phases — fully conversational.

"Conversational commerce is about to transform shopping, both online and offline. Gupshup is building the most comprehensive conversational commerce solution and AskSid's deep-domain AI offering will help us bring even more advanced capabilities to ecommerce and retail businesses worldwide," Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup, said in a statement.

"We welcome the AskSid team onboard and look forward to collaborating with major brands across the world to enable next-gen shopping experiences," Sheth added.

AskSid is helping many global brands like AkzoNobel, Danone, Wolford, Akris and Himalaya Wellness deliver impactful shopping experiences to customers through AI-powered conversations, driving faster sales, the statement read.

The tech startup has operations in over 25 countries and supports over 100 languages. By automating 92 per cent of support conversations with a self-service model, AskSid customers have reported an average 25 per cent reduction in operational expenditure, while boosting order conversion rate by 30 per cent, it added.

