Guwahati accident: Ola Electric says nothing wrong with e-scooter

A man from Guwahati tweeted last week that his son had met with an accident in March due to faulty regenerative braking in the Ola S1 Pro scooter

Prathik Desai
Prathik Desai, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 22 2022, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 23:12 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

Ola Electric on Friday gave out a statement defending itself in the recent accident involving its e-scooter in Guwahati. The company, in its statement, said that the data collected from the scooter involved in the accident showed that the accident was caused due to overspeeding and sudden braking by the rider and dismissed allegations of faults with the scooter.

A man from Guwahati tweeted last week that his son had met with an accident in March due to faulty regenerative braking in the Ola S1 Pro scooter where it accelerated instead of slowing down on deceleration. Regenerative braking is a feature where a vehicle on deceleration uses the excess energy to slow down the vehicle and increase energy efficiency.

In a tweet, the victim's father said that an Ola Electric representative had towed the scooter to look at the data collected by the vehicle and understand the reason behind the accident.

"We did a thorough investigation of the accident and the data clearly shows that the ride was overspeeding throughout the night, and he braked in panic, thereby losing control of the vehicle. There is nothing wrong with the vehicle," Ola said in its statement.

