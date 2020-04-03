Hand sanitiser industry to flourish as investments flow

As COVID-19 cases see an uptick, the demand for hygiene products, particularly hand sanitisers is also increasing. To make supply meet growing demand, a number of new entrants have started production, which is expected to speed up the growth of the Indian sanitiser industry that may expand at a pace of about Rs 300-400 crore towards the end of the year.

The Indian sanitiser industry was worth Rs 40-60 crore before the pandemic, says sanitation and personal care brand Pee Safe Founder Vikas Bagaria.

“The coronavirus outbreak has sharply spiked demand for hand sanitisers. Many businesses are coming out with new launches and the hand sanitiser market is projected to cross $2 billion by 2025, as it is seeing major investments,” he said.

Pee safe has recently launched an alcohol-based sanitiser among other products.

The company has ramped up the production of toilet seat sanitiser, which is now being used as a disinfectant, from 80,000 to close to 3 lakh units a month now.

The company has manufactured around 200,000 hand sanitisers as well. Sami Direct, a company in the nutraceutical segment has invested around Rs 35 crore in raw materials, production, and manufacture of the Johara neem hand sanitiser, according to Rajesh Kumar, Managing Director, Sami Direct.

The government had put hand sanitisers under essential commodities, capping its maximum retail price, to ensure proper availability at an affordable price.

Kaya Clinics, which sold 49,000 units of the 50 ml sanitiser in 2019, on account of a huge rise in demand in the previous two months, has scaled up its production to 5 lakh units per month.

According to a Neilsen report, the hand sanitiser category witnessed a whopping 53% growth in February vs year ago (against 11% growth in the previous three months).

ITC’s recently commissioned manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh has also commenced production of Savlon sanitisers to cater to the soaring demand. The facility designed to produce premium fine fragrances will now help produce an additional 1,25,000 litres of Savlon hand sanitisers.

The centre had asked states to give licenses to the applicants including distilleries who intend to manufacture hand sanitisers.