HCC shares tank nearly 7% after quarterly earnings

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 28 2020, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 13:00 ist
On the NSE, HCC shares tanked 6.71 per cent to Rs 6.25. Credits: Reuters

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Friday tanked nearly 7 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 406.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The stock declined 6.67 per cent to Rs 6.29 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it tanked 6.71 per cent to Rs 6.25.

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 406.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 99.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, it said in a filing to the BSE.

It's total income during the June 2020 quarter stood at Rs 1,689.82 crore, compared with Rs 2,815.21 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The firm's total expenses declined to Rs 1,989.60 crore, against Rs 2,703.55 crore a year ago.

"The revenue of construction companies was impacted by the nationwide lockdown, resulting in halting of construction, non-availability of labour and disruption in supply chain," the company said.

