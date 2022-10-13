HCL Tech shares rise 3% on robust Sept quarter results

HCL Tech shares rise 3% on robust September quarter results

Similar trends were witnessed on the NSE too where the scrip gained 2.84% to Rs 979.05

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 13 2022, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 12:54 ist

HCL Technologies shares rose nearly 3 per cent to Rs 979.75 on Thursday as investor sentiments were boosted by the company's good financial performance in the September quarter.

Shares of the company climbed 2.95 per cent to Rs 979.75 on the BSE after opening at Rs 975. It also touched an intra-day high of Rs 987.75.

Similar trends were witnessed on the NSE too where the scrip gained 2.84 per cent to Rs 979.05. It had touched an intra-day high of Rs 989.05 after opening at Rs 972.05.

On Wednesday, HCL Technologies posted a 7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for September quarter at Rs 3,489 crore, topping street expectations, and raised the full-year revenue guidance citing strong demand and deal pipeline despite macro concerns.

Amid widespread fears of global recession, HCL Tech on Wednesday said it clinched a "stellar quarter on all fronts", delivering strong performance in the topline.

Meanwhile, the 30-share index, Sensex, was trading lower by more than 520 points at 57,101.51 points. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
HCL

What's Brewing

This is life in the metaverse

This is life in the metaverse

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

 