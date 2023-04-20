HCL Technologies Q4 profit rises 11% to Rs 3,983 crore

IT company HCL Technologies on Thursday posted a 10.85 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,983 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year ended March 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,599 crore in the same period a year ago.

HCL Technologies' profit, however, declined on quarter-over-quarter basis by about 3 per cent from Rs 4,096 crore -- its highest ever profit in any quarter.

The company's revenue from operations rose by about 18 per cent to Rs 26,606 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 22,597 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

However, sequentially, its revenue declined marginally from Rs 26,700 it reported in the third quarter.