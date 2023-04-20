HDFC Bank appoints Kaizad Bharucha as deputy managing director

Kaizad Bharucha appointed as HDFC Bank's Deputy MD

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 20 2023, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 17:32 ist
Kaizad Bharucha. Credit: Twitter/@HDFCBankNews

HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has appointed Kaizad Bharucha as deputy managing director and Bhavesh Zaveri as executive director for three years.

These appointments have been made after clearance from the Reserve Bank of India, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read : HDFC Bank to raise Rs 50,000 crore via bonds in a year

The RBI, in its communication dated April 19, 2023, has approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Deputy Managing Director of the bank for three years with effect from April 19, it added.

Besides, it also approved the appointment of Bhavesh Zaveri as executive director of the bank for a similar term with effect from April 19, 2023.

Further, it said, a meeting of the Board of Directors will be convened in due course to give effect to the appointments.

