HDFC Bank now 2nd most valuable company; TCS comes 3rd

HDFC Bank becomes 2nd most valuable company; TCS falls to 3rd place

Reliance Industries is the country's most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 17,72,455.70 crore.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2023, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 11:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

HDFC Bank on Thursday became the second most valuable company by market capitalisation, overtaking IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services.

At the close of trade, HDFC Bank, which recently completed the merger of its mortgage financier parent HDFC into itself, commanded a market capitalisation (mcap) of Rs 12,72,718.60 crore, which was Rs 5,826.95 crore more than TCS' Rs 12,66,891.65 crore valuation on the BSE.

Shares of HDFC Bank ended at Rs 1,688.50 apiece, up 0.22 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 0.36 per cent to Rs 1,690.95.

However, shares of TCS dipped 0.25 per cent to end at Rs 3,462.35 each. During the day, it fell 1 per cent to Rs 3,436.

HDFC, the parent of HDFC Bank, merged into the lender on July 1.

Read | HDFC Bank signs up over 1 lakh customers in digital rupee pilots

The $40-billion (Rs 3,28,106 crore) merger, the largest such deal in the Indian corporate history, was driven by a changing regulatory landscape, which limited the advantages for HDFC continuing as a non-bank lending entity.

Reliance Industries is the country's most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 17,72,455.70 crore, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank (Rs 6,96,538.85 crore) and Hindustan Unilever (Rs 6,34,941.79 crore) in the top five order.

HDFC Bank is also the country's most valuable bank by mcap followed by ICICI Bank, which commanded a market valuation of Rs 6,96,538.85 crore, and State Bank of India (Rs 5,44,356.70 crore).

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 474.46 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at its fresh all-time closing high of 67,571.90. During the day, it rallied 521.73 points or 0.77 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 67,619.17.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
HDFC Bank
Reliance Industries
Tata Consultancy Services

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

Tamarind puts up its price as tomatoes go out of reach

Tamarind puts up its price as tomatoes go out of reach

To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality

To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Capturing a 21st-century war with 19th-century tech

Capturing a 21st-century war with 19th-century tech

 