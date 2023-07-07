HDFC Bank hikes MCLR by upto 15 bps

HDFC Bank hikes MCLR by upto 15 bps

HDFC Bank has increased the one-month MCLR to 8.30% from 8.20%.

Gyanendra Keshri
Gyanendra Keshri, DHNS , New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2023, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 23:41 ist
HDFC Bank. Credit: Reuters File Photo

HDFC Bank on Friday increased the benchmark marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 15 basis points that will make car and personal loans costlier.

The MCLR has been increased by 5 basis points to 15 basis points on select tenures. The highest increase of 15 bps is on overnight tenor.

The overnight MCLR has been increased to 8.25 per cent with effect from Friday from the earlier rate of 8.10 per cent, as per HDFC Bank’s website.

The Marginal Cost of the Fund-Based Lending Rate or the MCLR is the minimum interest rate a financial institution needs to charge for a specific loan. It dictates the lower limit of the interest rate for a loan.

Also Read | HDFC Bank to be on MSCI Global indexes from July 13
 

HDFC Bank has increased the one-month MCLR to 8.30 per cent from 8.20 per cent. MCLR for three-month tenor has gone up by 10 basis points to 8.60 per cent. MCLR for six-month tenor has been hiked by 5 basis points. Other interest rates remain unchanged.

The move will lead to an increase in EMIs on car and personal loans that are linked to MCLR. It will not impact the borrowers whose loans are linked to external benchmark lending rates or repo rate.

Home loans are not linked to MCLR. So the increase in MCLR will not impact home loan borrowers. None of the customers of HDFC, whose accounts have been transferred to HDFC Bank following the merger, will be impacted by the hike in MCLR. Home loans are mostly linked to policy repo rate.  
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

banks
HDFC
Business News
EMI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man sneaks into Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, held

Man sneaks into Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, held

Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

 