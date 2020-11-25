HDFC Bank m-cap surges past Rs 8 lakh crore mark

The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank went past Rs 8 lakh crore in early trade on Wednesday, making it the first domestic lender to achieve the feat.

The company's market valuation rose to Rs 8,05,742 crore on the BSE.

Shares of the company jumped 1.76 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 1,464 on the BSE.

HDFC Bank is the third most valued domestic firm in terms of market capitalisation.

Reliance Industries Limited with a market capitalisation of Rs 13,30,633.76 crore is the country's most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services with Rs 10,13,819.30 crore valuation.

So far this year, HDFC Bank shares have gained 15.11 per cent.