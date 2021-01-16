HDFC Bank Q3 net rises 14.36% to Rs 8,760 cr

HDFC Bank Q3 net rises 14.36% to Rs 8,760 cr

Its total income increased to Rs 37,522 crore on a standalone basis compared to Rs 36,039 crore in the year-ago period

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 16 2021, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 18:28 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 14.36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,760 crore for the December quarter.

At the standalone level, the net profit for the three-month period grew 18.09 per cent to Rs 8,758.29 crore.

Its total income increased to Rs 37,522 crore on a standalone basis compared to Rs 36,039 crore in the year-ago period.

The results, the first earnings to be declared by the bank under new chief executive and managing director Sashidhar Jagdishan, displayed an improvement in the asset quality.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 0.81 per cent of the total assets as against 1.42 per cent in the year-ago period and 1.08 per cent at the end of the preceding September quarter, the bank said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

HDFC Bank
Q3
Results
India
business

What's Brewing

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

Phishing Alert: How to detect fake job offers

Phishing Alert: How to detect fake job offers

How hitchhiking worms choose their 'vehicles'

How hitchhiking worms choose their 'vehicles'

 