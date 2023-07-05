HDFC Bank says merged loan book with HDFC at $273.8 bn as of June end

HDFC Bank says merged loan book with HDFC at $273.8 bn

HDFC Bank merged with HDFC on July 1 in a $40 billion merger, the largest in India's corporate history

Reuters
Reuters, Bangalore,
  • Jul 05 2023, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 11:31 ist
HDFC Bank. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

India's HDFC Bank on Wednesday said its merged loan book with Housing Development Finance Corporation stood at about 22.45 trillion rupees ($273.77 billion) as at the end of the June quarter.

HDFC Bank merged with HDFC on July 1 in a $40 billion merger, the largest in India's corporate history, entering the coveted list of the world's top 10 banks by market capitalisation.

HDFC Bank said its loan book rose 13.1 per cent in the June quarter from a year ago on a proforma basis, though some numbers may not be directly comparable with those of the previous year.

The merged entity's deposits aggregated to about 20.64 trillion rupees as of June end, up 16.2 per cent from a year ago.

The combined entity's liquidity coverage ratio, a measure of how much cash-like assets the bank has, was around 120 per cent on a proforma basis for the quarter ended June 30, HDFC Bank said in an exchange filing.

The bank's standalone gross advances rose about 15.8 per cent to 16.16 trillion rupees as of June end, while deposits rose 19.2 per cent to 19.13 trillion rupees.

($1 = 82.0020 Indian rupees)

Business News
HDFC
HDFC Bank

