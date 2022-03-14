HDFC Bank to add 130 branches in Karnataka by 2023

India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank has planned to add 130 more branches across the state by the end of March 2023, the bank said in a statement.

If it succeeds in doing so, the total branches in Karnataka would go up to 450. The private sector lender will also hire 1,500 professionals in a year.

“Our aim is to be available in every nook and corner of the state. We have already covered Bangalore Urban now we will focus on tier-II and tier-III cities of Karnataka. We want to be present in every taluk”, Ahmed Zackaria, Retail Branch Banking Head – Karnataka, HDFC Bank told DH. In addition to this, Zackaria said that the bank would be adding ATMs and smart banking lobbies in 100-odd locations across Karnataka.

Also Read | HDFC Bank shares rise as RBI lifts curbs on digital operations

The bank’s business in Karnataka has crossed Rs 2 lakh crore, the bank said in a statement.

HDFC Bank’s total deposits in Karnataka were at Rs 1,39,387.46 crore at the end of the first half of this financial year. The share of deposits was 11.68% of total deposits as on September 30, 2021. This announcement comes just after the Reserve Bank of India(RBI) lifted all curbs on the bank.

The RBI had placed restrictions on the bank in December 2020 after repeated technological glitches.

Check out latest DH videos here