HDFC Bank's loan book to MSMEs crosses Rs 13,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Friday said its MSME book witnessed a 17 per cent year-on-year growth to over Rs 13,000 crore as of September-end in Uttar Pradesh.

As of September 30, 2021, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) loan book for Uttar Pradesh stood at Rs 13,154 crore, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

The Mumbai-headquartered lender said it has offered loans to more than 66,000 MSMEs so far, in the most populous state in the country.

Under the ECLGS scheme of the government, HDFC Bank has disbursed advances to over 5,950 MSME units in the state.

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) was introduced during the pandemic in May 2020, to provide financial assistance to the companies hit by the pandemic, and envisaged to provide Rs 3 lakh crore worth of unsecured loans to MSMEs and companies across the country.

The ECLGS scheme had a September 2021 deadline.

HDFC Bank had started offering loans to MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh in 2004, and in the last 17 years, it has given loans to 66,869 companies in the state, the lender said.

These enterprises demonstrate the spirit of entrepreneurship that forms the backbone of economic growth. HDFC Bank has so far extended loans to MSME customers in more than 500 cities and towns covering 75 districts in the state of UP, it said.

The bank has 537 branches in the state.

"MSMEs are the backbone of the economy and are amongst the largest job creators. We are proud to have been a partner in their growth journey with our world-class products," Shyamal Singh, Regional Head, Business Banking – Uttar Pradesh, HDFC Bank, said.

He said, benefiting from the conducive policy environment, the enterprising state of Uttar Pradesh presents opportunities for MSMEs and banks alike.

"To meet these requirements, we will expand to 30 more locations in the state as well as increase our digital footprint," he added.

Check out latest DH videos here