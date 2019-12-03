HDFC Bank's online services face 'technical glitch'

Private sector lender HDFC Bank is facing an outage of their online services including their net banking website and the mobile application.

Thousands of customers were unable to access these services throughout the day yesterday and the services appear to be inaccessible today in a crash similar to the one witnessed around the same time last year.

HDFC bank took to twitter saying, “Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly. While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern.”