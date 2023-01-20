HDFC likely to raise at least 30 bln rupees via bonds next week: Reports

HDFC likely to raise Rs 3,000 cr via bonds next week

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Jan 20 2023, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 12:20 ist
Representational picture. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) will return to bond market after a gap of two months, three merchant bankers said on Friday.

The company plans to raise at least Rs 3000 Crores ($369.26 million) through bonds maturing in 10 years, they added.

The housing financier is likely to invite the coupon bids from investors and bankers next week and is yet to make an official announcement of the issue on an electronic bidding platform.

The issue will also have a greenshoe option to retain an additional 20 billion rupees.

The bonds, rated AAA by CRISIL, will have a put option at the end of the third year, one of the bankers said.

In November, HDFC raised 19 billion rupees through bonds maturing in 10 years at an annual coupon of 7.79 per cent.

Company officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking confirmation of the development. ($1 = 81.2425 Indian rupees) 

