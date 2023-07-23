Health insurance for the differently abled

Economies thrive when more and more people in society are financially empowered and secure, regardless of their background. Financial freedom and security bring a sense of dignity, confidence, and stability to individuals and their families. It is everyone’s right, irrespective of their physical abilities, cognitive capacities or the fact that they might be suffering from any chronic illness.

The governments and regulatory bodies in India are working persistently towards the cause of financial inclusion. Over the years, Indian insurance companies have also been working relentlessly to cover every Indian with vital insurance coverage and are actively coming up with products that bring insurance protection to as many citizens as possible.

In line with the mission to provide accessibility of health insurance, insurers have designed products that cover differently-abled people, including those suffering from mental illness and people afflicted with HIV/AIDS. The insurance regulator, IRDAI, provided elaborate guidance towards the same, in line with which insurers have introduced the products.

What the policy typically covers?

The policy covers hospitalisation expenses for medical treatment of illness or injury, including pre and post-hospitalisation expenses and day-care expenses. The policy cover is not limited to traditional medical treatments; it also covers AYUSH treatment, which includes cover for ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homeopathy.

The cost of modern treatments like oral chemotherapy, robotic surgeries, stem cell therapy, and deep brain stimulation are also covered, to name a few. Ambulance charges up to a certain limit, as specified in the policy, are covered as well. The policy will cover the pre-existing conditions mentioned in the policy like low vision, blindness, locomotor disability, and mental illness.

Please note these pre-existing conditions may vary from insurer to insurer, and one must thoroughly check the list of what is covered to avoid confusion at a later stage.

Important points to keep in mind

While filling out the proposal form, disclose the disability if any, in detail; one would require to submit the disability certificate issued by the competent authority and may also be asked to submit the latest medical reports along with the proposal form. The cover is available on an individual basis, and it can be purchased for oneself, spouse, parents, and children.

Like most general insurance policies, this is also an annual policy and can be renewed by the insured at the year-end, like any other policy. Read the policy document to understand the extent of the cover, sub-limits, and policy conditions; this helps avoid any confusion at the time of the claim.

Such products will surely take financial inclusion to the next level in the country and will help bring more Indians under the ambit of insurance. In the time of ever-growing medical inflation and the early onset of medical issues, health insurance for all is the need of the hour, and it is great to see that such products are increasingly gaining popularity.