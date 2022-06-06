Helicopter cricket shot expert MS Dhoni takes a 'drone shot'

Helicopter shot expert Dhoni takes a 'drone shot'

  • Jun 06 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 16:51 ist
Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. Credit: PTI Photo

Helicopter cricket shot expert and former India team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has now taken an investment shot in drone-as-a-service (DaaS) player Garuda Aerospace.

Dhoni plays a dual role in Garuda Aerospace -- as a shareholder and as a brand ambassador.

Further Garuda Aerospace is the first drone start-up to rope in a celebrity brand ambassador.

Details about the investment by Dhoni in Garuda Aerospace and the brand endorsement deals have not been disclosed.

Equipped with 300 drones and 500 pilots operating in 26 cities, Garuda Aerospace drone-manufacturing facilities were recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I'm happy to be a part of Garuda Aerospace and look forward to witness their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer," Dhoni was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the drone company on Monday.

MS Dhoni
Drones
investment

