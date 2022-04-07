Here's how long an Indian must work to earn Mukesh Ambani's wealth

Mukesh Ambani is one of the wealthiest people in the world. Ranked 11th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the head of Reliance Industries has a net worth of over $90 billion, even as his company continues to grow by the quarter.

But to reach his level of wealth is rather impossible for an average Indian, according to data compiled by Statista, highlighting the severe income disparity between Western nations and countries like India and China.

According to the data, an Indian would need over 1.74 crore (17.4 million) years to earn Ambani's fortune at an average wage of $5,000 per year. This is over 2 million years more than Zhong Shanshan, whose $66 billion could be earned in 1.53 crore years (15.3 million), and over three times more than Mexico's Carlos Slim Helu, who is worth $81 billion, but it would take a relatively lower 50 lakh years to reach his wealth, with Mexico's average salary of $16,000.

The least amount of time to wealth parity belongs to Germany's Dieter Schwartz, whose $47 billion would take 9 lakh years to reach the average annual German wage of $53,475.

