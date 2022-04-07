How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

Here's how long an Indian must work to earn Mukesh Ambani's wealth

The time Indians need to earn Ambani's fortune compared to some Western billionaires highlights the severe income disparity between the countries

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 07 2022, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 15:27 ist
Mukesh Ambani. Credit: Reuters file photo

Mukesh Ambani is one of the wealthiest people in the world. Ranked 11th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the head of Reliance Industries has a net worth of over $90 billion, even as his company continues to grow by the quarter.

But to reach his level of wealth is rather impossible for an average Indian, according to data compiled by Statista, highlighting the severe income disparity between Western nations and countries like India and China.

According to the data, an Indian would need over 1.74 crore (17.4 million) years to earn Ambani's fortune at an average wage of $5,000 per year. This is over 2 million years more than Zhong Shanshan, whose $66 billion could be earned in 1.53 crore years (15.3 million), and over three times more than Mexico's Carlos Slim Helu, who is worth $81 billion, but it would take a relatively lower 50 lakh years to reach his wealth, with Mexico's average salary of $16,000.

The least amount of time to wealth parity belongs to Germany's Dieter Schwartz, whose $47 billion would take 9 lakh years to reach the average annual German wage of $53,475.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India
Mukesh Ambani
wealth

What's Brewing

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

Ukrainian sniper 'Charcoal' dubbed hero of modern world

Ukrainian sniper 'Charcoal' dubbed hero of modern world

Mariupol's dead put at 5K as Ukraine braces in the east

Mariupol's dead put at 5K as Ukraine braces in the east

The race to dominate satellite internet heats up

The race to dominate satellite internet heats up

Couple files 60 cases against each other in 41 years

Couple files 60 cases against each other in 41 years

DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics

DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics

Unity in diversity: Case for two time zones in India

Unity in diversity: Case for two time zones in India

Speed matters: How fast trains help development

Speed matters: How fast trains help development

DH Toon | Saffron party, price indices reach new highs

DH Toon | Saffron party, price indices reach new highs

 