Hero MotoCorp sales dip 3.14% in January

Hero MotoCorp sales dip 3.14% in January

Domestic sales were at 4,67,776 units as against 4,88,069 units in January last year, down 4.15 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2021, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 21:18 ist

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a 3.14 per cent decline in total sales to 4,85,889 units in January.

The company had sold a total of 5,01,622 units in the same month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 4,67,776 units as against 4,88,069 units in January last year, down 4.15 per cent, it added.

Exports were, however, up at 18,113 units as compared to 13,553 units in the same month last year, the company said.

On January 21, 2021, the company said it surpassed the significant milestone of 100 million (10 crore) units in cumulative production.

Last month, Hero MotoCorp said it entered into a distribution agreement with Grupo Salinas, founded by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo Salinas to form a distribution network globally to sell competitive, high-quality products in the large Mexican market.

The company will launch nine products across various segments in the country.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Stock Markets
NSE
BSE
Sensex
Nifty

What's Brewing

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 