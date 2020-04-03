Hero MotoCorp shares drop over 3% over March sales

 Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Friday fell over 3 per cent after the company reported a 42.4 per cent decline in total sales in March.

The scrip closed at Rs 1,583.65, down 3.39 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it declined 5.74 per cent to Rs 1,544.90.

On the NSE, it dropped 3.08 per cent to close the trade at Rs 1,589.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 42.4 per cent decline in total sales at 3,34,647 units in March.      

The company had sold 5,81,279 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Market was closed on Thursday on account of 'Ram Navami'.

