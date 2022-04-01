Hero Motocorp shares slump, IT raids likely weighed

Since the start of 2022, the shares of the company fell 10%

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 01 2022, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 15:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Shares of two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp declined sharply on Friday after Income Tax department detected some irregularities post a raid on the company.

The shares fell over 6 per cent to around Rs 2,150. However, it pared some of its losses later. At 2.16 pm, it traded 2.8 per cent lower at Rs 2,231.

In late March, the Income Tax Department had conducted a search operation on the premises of Hero Motocorp in Gurugram and Delhi in connection with alleged tax evasion.

The Income Tax Department has found alleged illegal business expenses of over Rs 800 crore and Rs 60 crore unaccounted cash used to purchase land in Delhi and role of shell companies after it raided the two-wheeler crop and two other groups, according to reports.

Since the start of 2022, the shares of the company fell 10 per cent, whereas 25 per cent in the past one year, data showed.

