Hero MotoCorp to pay for Covid vaccination of employees

Hero MotoCorp to bear Covid-19 vaccination cost of workforce

The company will also facilitate similar vaccination initiatives across its group companies such as Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 08 2021, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 19:29 ist
Hero MotoCorp would also be working closely with its dealers and supply chain partners to facilitate similar vaccination for their employees. Credit: PTI Photo

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will cover the Covid-19 vaccination cost of its workforce, including permanent and contractual employees.

The company will also facilitate similar vaccination initiatives across its group companies such as Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries, Hero Electronix and AG Industries, the two wheeler major said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp would also be working closely with its dealers and supply chain partners to facilitate similar vaccination for their employees, it added.

"More than 80,000 employees, including the entire workforce of Hero MotoCorp, group companies and supply chain partners will be covered under this initiative.

Read | Asia's rising coronavirus cases a worry as vaccine doubts cloud campaigns

Additionally, a similar drive will be commenced for Hero MotoCorp's Pan-India dealer network," the company said.

The vaccination initiative will cover both shots of the Covid-19 vaccine in phases as defined by health authorities, and will be implemented as per the guidelines prescribed by the government, covering people over the age of 45 and those with comorbidities first, followed by a wider application in the general population, it added.

"We at Hero have always believed in a holistic development of our employees as well as the society at large. With the government opening up the vaccination process against the coronavirus for the corporate sector, we have decided to vaccinate our workforce and other stakeholders within the extended Hero family at no cost," the two wheeler major noted. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
hero motocorp
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Shrinking sea meadows store more carbon than forests

Shrinking sea meadows store more carbon than forests

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault

Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Being Asian in US is terrifying: Korean gamer on racism

Being Asian in US is terrifying: Korean gamer on racism

 