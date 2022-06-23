Hero MotoCorp to hike motorcycle, scooter prices by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1

Hero MotoCorp to hike prices by up to Rs 3k from Jul 1

  • Jun 23 2022, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 18:18 ist

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will hike prices of motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1 to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, "The exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market".

The company further said, "The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices".

Hero MotoCorp sells a range of models, ranging from entry-level HF100 with prices starting at Rs 51,450, while Xpulse 200 4V tagged at Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

