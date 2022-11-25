Hero MotoCorp to hike prices by up to Rs 1,500 from Dec 1

Hero MotoCorp to hike prices by up to Rs 1,500

The upward revision of the prices of our motorcycles and scooters has been necessitated due to overall inflationary costs, said the CFO

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2022, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 20:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it will increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 1,500, with effect from December 1.

The price will increase up to Rs 1,500, and the exact quantum of the hike will vary by specific models and markets, the company said in a statement.

"The upward revision of the prices of our motorcycles and scooters has been necessitated due to overall inflationary costs," Hero MotoCorp Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Gupta said.

The company will continue to provide innovative financing solutions in order to cushion the impact on the customers, he added.

"We have also put in place accelerated savings programmes, which will help us to offset any further cost impact, and drive improvement in margins," the two-wheeler major said.

Moving forward, the economic indicators are favourable to a growth in demand, and the company expects industry volumes to pick up in coming quarters, it added. 

hero motocorp
Business News

