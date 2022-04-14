High input costs having a 'big' impact: Panasonic CEO

High raw material prices having a 'big' impact, says Panasonic CEO

Panasonic, Kusumi said at a roundtable briefing, was responding by improving manufacturing machinery to help absorb the extra expense

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 14 2022, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 14:16 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Rising prices for raw materials, including nickel and copper, accelerated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine were having a "big" impact on Panasonic Corp, with the Japanese industrial giant only able to pass on some of those increases to its customers, the CEO said.

"We are able to pass on costs to some business clients depending on our contracts. Passing higher prices on to consumers is more difficult," said Yuki Kusumi, who oversees a company that makes products ranging from Tesla Inc's electric vehicle batteries to washing machines.

Panasonic, Kusumi said at a roundtable briefing, was responding by improving manufacturing machinery to help absorb the extra expense, but those measures were not enough cover big price increases.

The global price of nickel, much of it supplied by Russia to make batteries, has soared this year, reaching more than $100,000 a tonne in March.

Panasonic said in February that its third quarter operating profit slid 44% partly because of rising material costs. The company is expected to release results for the year that ended March 31 next month.

Kusumi, who became CEO last year, released his first midterm business strategy this month, including a commitment to invest in auto battery production, supply chain software services and air purifier and air conditioner business.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Panasonic
Business News
Electronics

What's Brewing

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

 