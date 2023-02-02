High raw materials cost lower APL Apollo Tubes Q3 gains

High raw materials cost lower APL Apollo Tubes Q3 gains

The company recorded its biggest-ever quarterly sales, while total expenses jumped 34% to 41.01 billion rupees, mainly due to a surge in material costs

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 02 2023, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 18:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

Steel tube maker APL Apollo Tubes Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher raw material costs.

The company said its consolidated profit rose 32 per cent to Rs 169 crore ($20.61 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from rs 1.28 billion a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 178 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Read | 

The company recorded its biggest-ever quarterly sales, while total expenses jumped 34 per cent to Rs 4,101 billion, mainly due to a surge in material costs.

Apollo Z, the company's rust-proof structures segment and its second-biggest business, posted a 7 per cent drop in sales volume.

Total revenue from operations climbed 34 per cent to Rs 4,327 billion, led by higher volumes at Apollo Structurals.

Apollo's shares were up about 2 per cent in afternoon trading.

They climbed 9.2 per cent last year, underperforming a 21.8 per cent increase in India's Nifty Metal index.

($1 = 81.9930 Indian rupees)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News

What's Brewing

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

 