High raw materials cost lower APL Apollo Tubes Q3 gains

Steel tube maker APL Apollo Tubes Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher raw material costs.
The company said its consolidated profit rose 32 per cent to Rs 169 crore ($20.61 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from rs 1.28 billion a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 178 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company recorded its biggest-ever quarterly sales, while total expenses jumped 34 per cent to Rs 4,101 billion, mainly due to a surge in material costs.
Apollo Z, the company's rust-proof structures segment and its second-biggest business, posted a 7 per cent drop in sales volume.
Total revenue from operations climbed 34 per cent to Rs 4,327 billion, led by higher volumes at Apollo Structurals.
Apollo's shares were up about 2 per cent in afternoon trading.
They climbed 9.2 per cent last year, underperforming a 21.8 per cent increase in India's Nifty Metal index.
($1 = 81.9930 Indian rupees)
