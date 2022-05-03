Hilton opens hotel, convention centre at business park in Bengaluru

Embassy real estate investment trust (REIT) and Hilton announced the opening of Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park and the Hilton Convention Centre at Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru on Monday.

The leading global hospitality company’s 266-key flagship-branded hotel and connecting conference facilities are part of the 619-key dual-branded hotel complex, which includes the 353-key Hilton Garden Inn, launched earlier this year.

The three premises form the Hilton Hotels Embassy Manyata complex, owned by Embassy REIT and managed by Hilton. The convention centre includes a 13,000 square feet pillarless grand ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,500 people and has multiple meeting and event spaces.

Embassy Manyata has an operational area of over 12 million square feet with office products catering to over 1 lakh employees from 42 global corporations.

Michael Holland, CEO of Embassy Office Parks REIT, said, ”Embassy REIT’s partnership with Hilton continues to grow with the opening of this integrated complex.”

With this launch, Hilton India has 24 operational hotels in India and has another 14 hotels in the pipeline in the near future including in cities like Pune and Jabalpur. It plans to open a hotel in Varanasi under the “Doubletree” chain later this year, which has been its fastest growing brand since 2007.

Speaking to DH on the sidelines of the launch, Navjit Ahluwalia, senior vice president and country head - Hilton India, said “We aim to more than double our count in the next five hotels and have 50 hotels from the current count of 24”.

The hospitality industry has been one of the worst-hit sectors as a result of Covid-induced lockdowns and restrictions. But with the easing situation, demand is coming back. Hilton has reached around 50-60 per cent of RevPAR (revenue per available room) to the pre-Covid numbers. “With international travel reopening, I see demand will continue to grow from here on. I do anticipate that we should be very close to pre-Covid numbers by Q4 to Q1 CY22”, said Manish Garg, General Manager - Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn, Embassy Manyata Business Park, Bengaluru.

The group believes that with international travel and large meetings back, demand can exceed even sooner than expected.

Talking about the duration a new hotel takes to ramp up, Ahluwalia said it typically takes anywhere between 18 months to 3 years for a hotel to get stabilised, depending upon the market demand.

