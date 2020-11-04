Hilton posts quarterly loss on Covid-19 pain

Reuters
  • Nov 04 2020, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 19:36 ist
Hilton logo. Credit: Twitter/@Hilton

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared to a year-ago profit, as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted global travel.

The company's comparable RevPAR - a key performance measure for the hotel industry - fell 59.9 per cent for the quarter.

Hilton's results come at a time when air travel remains challenged due to rising coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States.

The US hotel operator posted system-wide occupancy of 42.5 per cent in the third quarter, compared with 79.1 per cent a year ago.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $79 million, or 28 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net income of $288 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $933 million from $2.40 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Hilton earned $0.06 per share.

Hilton Hotel
COVID-19
Coroanvirus
travel

